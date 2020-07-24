Community leaders weigh in on plan to bring federal agents to Detroit

DETROIT – Community leaders and Michigan’s attorney general are weighing in on President Donald Trump’s decision to send federal agents to Detroit.

The Local 4 Defenders have learned the plan to send agents has been in the works for months and the spike in crime was predicted. The federal agents brought in is phase two of “Operation Relentless Pursuit” and there have been other agents in the city working alongside police for months.

ATF, FBI and U.S. Marshals have been working with local police all year going after guns, drugs and gangs.

Phase two is called “Operation Legend.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she hopes the focus will stay on violent crime. She doesn’t want to see what Portland is seeing where unidentified agents are coming in to take protesters off the streets.

More federal agents are expected to be in Detroit in late July.

