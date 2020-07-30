What’s open, what’s closed -- Making sense of the latest Executive Orders

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s phased-in approach to reopening Michigan seems to have gone forward and then backward.

As of July 30, bars are closed, salons are not, casinos will reopen but gyms aren’t.

The back-and-forth is creating a lot of confusion among Michiganders.

Matt McGrail’s business, Cork & Gabel on Michigan Avenue, is just getting by. From staffing issues to sales, it’s difficult. It’s also tough to keep track of the Executive Orders.

Right now, Regions 6 and 8 are in Phase 5; and all other regions -- including Metro Detroit -- are in Phase 4.

The concern is crowds. Whitmer is moving Up North counties to limit 10 people per indoor gathering. Bars that don’t serve food must be outdoor service only, but Detroit casinos can open at 15% capacity and lots of safety measures.

In Detroit, there’s concern about young people not taking COVID-19 seriously.

“Young people are not immune,” said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. “They have to wear masks.”

When Fair called Greektown a hotspot, she meant for crowds, not for COVID-19 transmission.

She’s worried not enough young people up north and in Metro Detroit aren’t taking safety seriously.

“I don’t believe in COVID-19,” said Mike Crosby. “How am i going to catch it?”

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

