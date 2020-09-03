Troubling details emerge in fatal attack on Wayne County corporal killed by inmate

DETROIT – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning over the loss of one of their own.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, was fatally attacked as he was checking to make sure cells at the Wayne County Jail were locked for the night.

The attack happened Wednesday night at the Wayne County Jail Division 2 building. The 100-year-old building has old sliding bar doors.

Police said Searcy checked the lock on a violent offender who has a long history of armed robberies and carjackings. The inmate was able to open his cell door.

“He (Searcy) was viciously assaulted by one of the inmates,” said Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Sources confirmed to the Local 4 Defenders that the inmate snuck up on Searcy and put him in a chokehold. Searcy was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Napoleon said video showed Searcy making sure the inmate’s door was locked.

“The corporal checked the door, he checked it and believed it was locked,” Napoleon said. “Went to the next cell and the suspect came out of his cell and attacked.”

The sheriff said the inmate blocked his door, but they don’t know how he was able to block it from being locked.

Sources said the attack went on for 20 to 30 minutes and Searcy’s partner, who should have been with him, was not present at the time.

“We are looking at people are where they should have been as it transpired,” Napoleon said.