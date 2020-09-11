$3,000 reward offered for information in racially motivated attack on Warren veterans

WARREN, Mich. – Police are offering a $3,000 reward to help find who is responsible for a hate crime committed in Warren.

The Warren Police Department released surveillance video of a man outside the home holding a gun. The house, owned by two Black veterans, was shot up Thursday night and Monday night. Wednesday night, the family had their tires slashed on all their vehicles, a rock thrown through their window and had racist threats written on their cars.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said capturing the man who is targeting the family is the top priority for Warren police and is offering a $3,000 reward to the person who can identify him.

“It is disturbing. They are veterans," Dwyer said. “This is a hate crime.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877 or the mayor’s office at 586-574-4520.

More: Detroit crime news