FBI to launch federal hate crime investigation on attack on Warren family

WARREN, Mich. – Within two days, the Hall family had their tires slashed, swastikas drawn on their vehicles, shots fired at their home and their front window smashed.

Warren police released video of a man outside the home holding a gun Friday and announced a $3,000 reward for information to help find who is responsible. The video captures a man wearing a mask and hood with a gun in hand stalking the family’s home in Warren. The man sneaks to the front of the home and fires shots.

Eddie Hall and Candace Sparks-Hall were not home at the time and were notified of the shooting by their neighbor. It wasn’t the first time shots were fired at the house -- someone had shot at the house Monday and two days later, the family had their tires slashed on all their vehicles, a rock thrown through their window and had racist threats written on their cars.

The two veterans were home at the time Wednesday and thought it was another shooting.

“I hit the floor and crawled,” Sparks-Hall said. “I hit the floor. I didn’t know what it was.”

Warren police said they believes the culprit is one man targeting the family and that he could live in the neighborhood.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said capturing the man is the top priority for Warren police and is offering a $3,000 reward to the person who can identify him. Dwyer said tips can be made anonymously.

Police said the FBI has been called in to launch a federal hate crime investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.

