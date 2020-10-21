Argument over basketball game in Roseville leads to fatal shooting, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A fatal shooting at Basketball City in Roseville was over a basketball game, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person killed in shooting at Basketball City in Roseville

The family of 26-year-old Shayqun Harvey are in agony. Harvey, the father of two boys, loved to play basketball. Police said Harvey left Basketball City, located in the 16000 block of Eastland Street, after an argument and returned with a gun. Authorities said a CPL holder who was not involved in the argument shot Harvey to death.

“That way my baby," said Kenya Mosely, Harvey’s mother. "My baby. He took from me. I can’t get him back.”

Harvey’s family said he also was a CPL holder and they are demanding answers about why their loved one is now gone.

“Why didn’t they call police when the first fight broke out in the beginning?" asked community activist Oliver Gant.

The investigation is ongoing.

