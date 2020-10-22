CPL holder released after fatal shooting linked to basketball game in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police have released a CPL holder who shot and killed a man involved in an argument over a basketball game in Roseville, according to authorities.

Shayqun Harvey, 26, was at Basketball City in the 16000 block of Eastland Street in Roseville around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 20), police said.

Harvey was involved in an argument and left Basketball City, officials said. He returned with a gun and was shot by a CPL holder who wasn’t involved in the argument, according to police.

“That way my baby,” said Kenya Mosely, Harvey’s mother. “My baby. He took (him) from me. I can’t get him back.”

Police reviewed the case with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and released the CPL holder from custody, they announced Thursday (Oct. 22).

Officials continue to investigate.

Harvey was the father of two boys. His family said he was also a CPL holder.

“Why didn’t they call police when the first fight broke out in the beginning?” community activist Oliver Gant asked.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Roseville Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.

