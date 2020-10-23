Bond reduced to 1% for man charged in terrorism plot against Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. – Pete Musico -- one of the men charged in the domestic terrorism plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- got his bond reduced Friday from $10 million to $100,000.

Prosecutors claim Musico and Joseph Morrison are founding members of Wolverine Watchmen and allowed other suspects to train on their property in Jackson County.

His lawyer said Musico can’t be charged with terrorism for planning and training for a terrorist attack against the governor if they didn’t act on the plans. He also said that Musico was kicked out of the Wolverine Watchmen for being too soft.

“They kicked him out,” said attorney Kareem Johnson. “He was too damn soft and would not commit to violence.”

Musico and 13 others are charged under Michigan’s terror crimes for plotting and training to kidnap the Governor.

Johnson argued plotting and training aren’t crimes.

Lawyers for the Attorney General’s Office argue that Musico and the Watchmen are violent and revealed that there were two plans -- one to kidnap the governor and then Musico’s reported second plan to target other politicians and police.

“It is not lawful to plot to kidnap the governor of the state of Michigan," said state attorney Greg Townsend.

The judge agreed with Musico and Johnson that $10 million bond was too high.

If he makes bond, Musico will be set free and monitored by a tether.