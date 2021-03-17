Veterans now having more success getting vaccinated through Veterans Affairs

LIVONIA, Mich. – Veterans in Metro Detroit had been rejected from their area Veterans Affairs and it appears someone was giving out the wrong information.

Livonia Navy Veteran Tim Flynn called the Ann Arbor VA for a COVID shot and was transferred to a VA national ine to sign up. He was turned down. That didn’t sit well with him so he called the VA in Ann Arbor for a second time.

“I’m like, ‘The people I talked to at the national’ ... She said, ‘Tim, the national does not have a clue.’ Is basically what she said,” Flynn said.

He was then registered to receive a COVID vaccine and got an appointment an hour later.

Last week, the House passed the VA Vaccine Act. The Senate is still working on it to make sure every veteran, veteran spouse, child and caregiver also get a vaccine from the VA. But those changes have not yet been made.

