Family of rescued child’s adoptive mother speak out after baby left in burning home

DETROIT – An 18-month-old baby girl was rescued from a house fire on Riad Street on Detroit’s east side on April 5.

Detroit Firefighter LaVaughn Williams said it was a surprise to find the young girl inside her crib. Authorities said not one person who got out of the home told fire crews there was a baby inside.

Williams said the room was filled with thick black smoke when he saw movement in the crib.

“I’m a father. I have a 3-year-old and it just stunned me. I couldn’t believe it,” Williams recalled. “I got her away from that smoke as quickly as I could. She was struggling to breathe. I ran to the chief, ‘Hey, chief. I have a baby.’”

Family members of the adopted mother, who firefighters said told them everyone was out of the home, are speaking out. They are outraged over what happened.

Child Protective Services is now involved in the situation. When the baby was found she had black eyes and bruises on her, officials believe she could be a victim of abuse.

“They should be held accountable,” the adoptive mother’s cousin said.

The cousin said they were glad Detroit firefighters searched the burning home and found the baby.

