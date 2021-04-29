‘It’s about transparency and trust’ -- Inside Detroit police’s decision to quickly release body-cam video

DETROIT – All eyes are on Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where the sheriff’s department and a judge have ruled to not release video of deputies shooting and killing Andrew Brown Jr.

READ: Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man

Brown was shot and killed as deputies were serving an arrest warrant. Witnesses said he was driving away when deputies fired at him multiple times.

Since that day, Brown’s family has only been able to see what they’re calling a heavily edited snippet of the video.

As protests continue, some believe a decision Detroit police made over summer to quickly release body-cam video of a shooting helped stop a potential riot.

As tension rises in North Carolina, more department are quickly putting video out and are pointing to Detroit as a reason why.

Police in Columbus, Ohio released the body-cam footage of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant being fatally shot. The video showed it looked like the teen was about to stab another person at the time. Where some police departments once dragged their feet releasing video, other departments are getting video out to the public as soon as possible.

“Detroit started that,” said former DPD assistant chief Steve Dolunt. “I believe Craig was the first one to do that. Kudos for doing it.”

