Protest in Detroit over officer involved shooting escalates as crowds grow

DETROIT – A protest prompted by an officer involved shooting is growing in Detroit with larger crowds.

Police officers were involved in the deadly shooting. It happened this afternoon at McNichols and San Juan just west of Livernois. Neighbors and police seem to have very different stories.

Protesters chanted about defunding the police and called officers racist.

You can watch live coverage of the protest on ClickOnDetroit.

Watch Live: Protesters clash with police over shooting death of 19-year-old

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, officers were looking for a person involved in a Fouth of July shooting that left five people hurt and three others dead.

Officers say when they found their suspect they were approached by another man. Somehow a fight happened and an officer put that man in some kind of hold. That’s when officers say the man they restrained opened fire.

He began to fire a number of rounds at the officer over his shoulder. As that was happening the officer pushed him away and that is when the additional officers fearing for their lives fired off several rounds striking that suspect.

The man identified as 19-year-old Hakim Littleton by family was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

But family members who saw the interaction said that’s not how it happened.

They say Littleton did approach the officer but was unarmed and had dropped to his knees when officers pulled the trigger. His cousin says she saw it happen.

“They murdered him. Shot him in his back walking down the street. Oh they told them to freeze, ok put your hands up. And they did, and they shot him trying to put his phone in his pocket,” said Deseanae Wells, the victim’s cousin.

A press conference is scheduled to take place tonight beginning 7:30 p.m. at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Craig will provide additional information regarding the shooting at the press conference.