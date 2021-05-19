2 men convicted in 2009 Detroit murder one step closer to getting new trial

DETROIT – Two Metro Detroit men convicted of a murder in 2009 are one step closer to getting a new trial.

Three times since 2017, federal and state court judges have ordered a new trial for Darrell Ewing.

The judges found that Ewing’s constitutional right to a fair trial was violated a decade ago by juror misconduct. Since Ewing’s conviction, another man has come forward confessing to the murder.

J.B. Watson was fatally shot on Dec. 29, 2009 while at a red light in Detroit. The shooting happened at the intersection of Harper Avenue and Van Dyke Street. Prosecutors said two vehicles pulled up to the intersection and shots were fired, killing Watson.

Derrico Searcy was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder. Darrell Ewing was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Lawyers at one point were concerned the Wayne County Prosecutor was going to appeal a request for a new trial but that did not happen.

In court on Wednesday morning the judge in the case said she will not have long lapses of time when dealing with the case.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said they believe the charges are appropriate based on the evidence. The next court date is set for June 21.

