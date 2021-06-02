Racist message found written on Ann Arbor family home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 10-year-old girl, born to a Black father and white mother, found a racist message written in permanent marker on the door frame of their Ann Arbor home.

“I want people to around Michigan, around Ann Arbor, to know this happens,” said the father.

The family’s identity is being withheld over concerns they could be targeted again, but they said it is important to show what the daughter found on their door in the middle of Ann Arbor.

“White lives mater more, [n-word]”

“You can believe what you want to believe, but you came up on my house,” the father said.

In a town with Black Lives Matter signs all over, the father believes their sign in the front yard set someone off.

The family said the first thing the daughter noticed was that the word “matter” was spelled wrong, despite the word being spelled correctly on the Black Lives Matter sign in the yard.

The family wants people to know that racism still exists and can even come to your front door in a town like Ann Arbor.

“I feel sorry you can’t spell,” the father said. “I don’t think your message is getting across. That’s not the way to do it.”

