Brighton school officials speak out after student’s racially insensitive photos go viral

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Many members of a Livingston County community are outraged after photos of Brighton High School senior in Black Face have surfaced online.

“It made me feel angry,” said Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial.

Angry and outraged all in one. That’s how parent Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial felt when she saw the photos on the internet. Local 4 learned the teen goes to Brighton High School and now the images are going viral.

One photo showed the white teenager in a car with black paint on his face. Another photo showed that young white man holding up the ‘Black Power Sign.’ The other showed him with a homophobic slur written on his face.

Local 4 is not identifying the teen because he’s a minor.

“It also perpetrates that stereotype that Livingston County is home to racists, which is farthest from the truth,” said Dial.

She’s not the only one speaking out against the photos.

Nicole Matthews-Creech, with the Livingston Diversity Council, said this is not right

“It’s a community issue. Our schools can do things, but it also has to happen in our homes. It also has to happen in our communities,” said Nicole Matthews-Creech with Livingston Diversity Council.

“At the end of last week, the district was notified of a racially insensitive video that was created by children that attend our school district. While the video was made outside of school hours, the administration acted swiftly and firmly to address the matter. While the district is limited in what it can share due to privacy laws especially for minors, we were outraged by the video and we strongly condemn the messaging shared by these children. As a school district, the Brighton Area Schools, along with schools across the nation, has been working to ensure a welcoming and accepting environment for all of our students. While the district has been recognized for its inclusion work for groups such as special education students, there is still work to be done. In this spirit, a district committee was formed several months ago with immediate efforts being focused on additional staff development and educational programming for our students. The district has already met with student groups to gain feedback and will be forming a parent advisory group in the fall. These efforts will continue through the summer, but we feel that we have a good plan in place to continue to make improvements as a district. In the end, it is the district’s vision that our continued work on culture and climate will help to ensure that all BAS students feel part of the Bulldog Family. " Brighton Area Schools District Superintendent Matt Outlaw

