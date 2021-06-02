Cloudy icon
Local News

Brighton school officials speak out after student’s racially insensitive photos go viral

Advisory group said to be created for 2021-22 school year

Larry Spruill
, Reporter

Brighton school officials speak out after student’s racially insensitive photos go viral

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Many members of a Livingston County community are outraged after photos of Brighton High School senior in Black Face have surfaced online.

“It made me feel angry,” said Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial.

Angry and outraged all in one. That’s how parent Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial felt when she saw the photos on the internet. Local 4 learned the teen goes to Brighton High School and now the images are going viral.

One photo showed the white teenager in a car with black paint on his face. Another photo showed that young white man holding up the ‘Black Power Sign.’ The other showed him with a homophobic slur written on his face.

Local 4 is not identifying the teen because he’s a minor.

“It also perpetrates that stereotype that Livingston County is home to racists, which is farthest from the truth,” said Dial.

She’s not the only one speaking out against the photos.

Nicole Matthews-Creech, with the Livingston Diversity Council, said this is not right

“It’s a community issue. Our schools can do things, but it also has to happen in our homes. It also has to happen in our communities,” said Nicole Matthews-Creech with Livingston Diversity Council.

More: Livingston County news

