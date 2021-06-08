Partly Cloudy icon
Defenders

Michigan liquidating state surplus of Personal Protection Equipment

Shawn Ley
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Michigan liquidating surplus of personal protection equipment

DETROIT – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there were calls for donations and fundraisers for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to protect frontline workers against coronavirus.

In August, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received a grant that provided millions of dollars to help facilities with the increased costs of PPE.

In June, the state now has so much PPE, it is liquidating it.

The state apparently has a surplus of gloves, eye protection, respiratory protection, hospital beds and mattresses and more.

