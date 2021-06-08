Michigan liquidating state surplus of Personal Protection Equipment

DETROIT – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there were calls for donations and fundraisers for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to protect frontline workers against coronavirus.

In August, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received a grant that provided millions of dollars to help facilities with the increased costs of PPE.

In June, the state now has so much PPE, it is liquidating it.

“Upon assessment of the state of Michigan post-pandemic personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpiles, it has been determined the state has the capacity to reduce its current stockpile numbers.” Email from Michigan State Emergency Operations Center to fire departments, hospitals

The state apparently has a surplus of gloves, eye protection, respiratory protection, hospital beds and mattresses and more.

