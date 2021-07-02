Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Defenders

Great Lakes Water Authority: Multiple pumps weren’t working night of the floods

Power was restored, but damage had already been done

Shawn Ley
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Macomb County
,
Detroit
,
Conner Creek
,
Water
,
Rain
,
Flood
,
Flooding
,
Pump Station
,
Conner Creek Pump Station
,
Macomb County Public Works
,
Public Works Commissioner
,
Candice Miller
,
Gretchen Whitmer
,
MDOT
,
Nine Mile Road
,
Great Lakes Water Authority
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Gary Brown
,
Detroit Water and Sewerage
,
DWSD
,
Detroit Water and Sewerage Department
Great Lakes Water Authority: Multiple pumps weren't working on night of floods
Great Lakes Water Authority: Multiple pumps weren't working on night of floods

DETROIT – What happened to the pumps on Detroit’s east side on the night of the floods?

Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority confirmed Friday that multiple pumps were not in operation the night of the flooding and have agreed to launch an investigation to find out way.

Many people in Metro Detroit are dealing with a flooded basement, sewage, stress, costly damages, destroyed family photos and more.

Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick was questioned Friday regarding the newly-upgraded storm pumps that were supposed to pump waste and rain waters away.

Did the pumps on Detroit’s east side work? No. Power was lost to the Freud Pumping Station on Friday morning -- three of six pumps were operating.

At the massive Conner Creek station, it lost internal power and an electrician on site got six pumps going eventually, but sewage pipes were already flooding and damage had already been done.

You can watch Shawn Ley’s full story in the video above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: