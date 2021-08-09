Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

Defenders

3 teens injured in shooting at Detroit youth football game

Victims expected to survive

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Shootings, Shootings, Crime, Local Crime
3 teens injured in shooting at Detroit youth football game
3 teens injured in shooting at Detroit youth football game

DETROIT – Three teenagers were hospitalized after a shootout at a youth football game on Detroit’s west side over the weekend, police say.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 8) near the intersection of Boston Boulevard and Otsego Street, by a football field where children were playing.

Three teenagers were shot, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old. They are expected to survive.

Police said two adult sand four juveniles were taken into custody and two weapons were recovered.

Original: Police investigating triple-shooting near park on Detroit’s west side

Interim Detroit police chief James White said it’s a disturbing uptick in violent crime.

“We are seeing a pattern of very violent behavior,” White said.

Police are seeking a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate EZK 8554 in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email