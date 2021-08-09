Police investigating triple-shooting near park on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shoot-out that occurred Sunday afternoon between two groups of people that left three teenagers wounded.

According to authorities, it happened near the intersection of Boston Boulevard and Ostego Street, by a football field where children were playing.

Police said two adults and four juveniles were taken into custody and two weapons have been recovered.

The three teenagers who were shot are expected to survive.

Police are seeking a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate EZK8554 in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

