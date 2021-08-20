Detroit murder victim’s family upset that accused killer has been out on bond since 2019

Murder victim's family upset that accused gunman has been out on bond since 2019

DETROIT – Jerome Jackson, 49, was shot and killed outside a home on Detroit’s west side in November of 2019.

Police said Jackson was found dead Nov. 10, 2019 after 1:37 p.m. He was lying on his back on a front yard in the 20220 block of Gilchrist Street with a gunshot wound to the chest area, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused gunman, James Lee Wright, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and for having an illegal handgun. Write has since made bond and the victim’s family said the case has gone nowhere.

“Nothing. He just got out on bond. He’s been out. Partying,” Charlitta Jackson, the victim’s sister-in-law, said.

The family said they have watched as the accused killer has been out on bond for 21 months and said he flaunts his lifestyle on social media.

The family said they know there is a case backlog in Wayne County, but they hope the case gets moving again.

