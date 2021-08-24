Family searching for answers 9 years after Detroit mother vanished

DETROIT – It has been nine years since a Detroit mother of two was last seen. Her family has never stopped working to get answers.

Tamala Wells was last seen on Aug. 6, 2012. There have been no arrests made in connection to the case. Wells’ mother, Donna Davis, said she will never stop looking for her missing daughter.

“Everyday I get through with the grace of God. I wake up saying, ‘Lord. This is the day that you made and I’m gonna be joyful in it. I’m gonna do everything that you desire me to do because I know that today the answer is coming,’” Davis said.

Wells has two children. A son, who is now 25 years old and a daughter who is now 15 years old. The Detroit police sergeant who was in charge of Wells’ case has since retired.

“When I found out he was retiring. He just had his badge on Facebook. Retired. With his picture. And I was like, ‘Oh. Wow,’” Davis said.

Davis has driven from her home in Florida to Detroit countless times to go through countless vacant homes, alone. She has not stopped searching for her daughter.

“The worst part is not knowing. You know? There’s a lot of people losing their loved ones to diseases, gunshots, all of that. At least. And my heart goes out to them, I’m passionate. Because no one deserves to be taken from life. But at least they know where their loved one is. And I don’t. I don’t know. And that’s the hardest part,” Davis said.

Wells’ boyfriend was questioned by police multiple times in the case but he has never been charged. The case is going to get a new set of

