Man posing as FedEx driver reportedly following FedEx truck, stealing packages in Oakland County

Porch pirates using crafty new tactics to steal packages in Oakland County

Porch pirates using crafty new tactics to steal packages in Oakland County

OAK PARK, Mich. – It’s not just random anymore -- some suspected package thieves are posing as delivery drivers and that’s just the start.

Doorbell cameras are catching the suspects in the act multiple times.

Kenyata Christian and her family want to warn residents about the new way porch pirates are taking packages.

The moment her son James’ package was delivered to their Oak Park home by FedEx, a man wearing a FedEx shirt arrived at their door smoking a cigarette and made off with the package.

“It just bothers me,” Christian said. “What is this guy doing following FedEx trucks through the neighborhood and going right up after the truck pulls off?”

On the same day, only five miles away in Southfield, porch pirates pulled up to Carrie Robinson’s home and cleaned off her porch.

Ad

“I couldn’t believe they pulled up in such an identifiable car,” Robinson said. “They are really brave or really dumb I don’t know.”

More: Oakland County news