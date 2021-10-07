‘They have rats the size of house cats’ -- Highland Park residents frustrated with overflowing dumpster, health hazard

Residents in Highland Park are getting frustrated with a dumpster that has been overflowing with garbage.

“On Monday, when I saw all the garbage, it was like a tipping point,” said Lorne McGee. “How much more can I take?”

McGee reached out to the Local 4 Defenders due to the on-going problem.

“Imagine how good the rats eat,” McGee said.

McGee put photos and video on social media of the health hazard within smelling distance of his home, located near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Beresford Street.

“One dumpster, three businesses. Do the math. It is definitely going to happen again,” McGee said. “They have rats up there the size of house cats.”

“This will be back the same way, next week,” said Highland Park council member Kendrich Bates.

Bates said the city’s code enforcement officer should be writing the landlord and businesses tickets for dumping, but doesn’t, and that the landlord should have to go to court and be fined, which hasn’t happened either.

“We need some more punitive action,” Bates said. “If this is a chronic problem, he needs to sit in jail for five or six days and think about it. This is happening every week, over and over again.”

“What infuriates me is the blatant disrespect,” McGee said.