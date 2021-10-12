Highland Park trash pile getting overdue attention

Since the Local 4 Defenders' report on piles of trash behind businesses in Highland Park, the lot behind several places have been cleaned.

Since the Local 4 Defenders' report on piles of trash behind businesses in Highland Park, the lot behind several places have been cleaned.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – People living near a lot in Highland Park said the stench from the rotting food tossed in the dumpster was overwhelming that it has forced them to cancel outdoor plans.

After the Local 4 Defenders reported on the issue last week, the lot behind multiple businesses near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Beresford Street has been more clean.

Previous: ‘They have rats the size of house cats’ -- Highland Park residents frustrated with overflowing dumpster, health hazard

Ad

Reyna Alexander, who owns Soul Café in the same plaza, refuses to add to the pile that attracts rats.

“I am the type of person, I pick up my garbage and haul it away,” Alexander said.

Following the mess being cleaned up, the city ticketed businesses. Alexander even received a ticket.

“They took the ticket away because I was able to distinguish this is not my garbage. Police in this area, they always know it’s not me,” she said. “I was able to get out of that ticket. I hope there is not another one coming.”

The Defenders asked the nearby Little Caesar’s why not package the food in industrial-strength bags. That’s exactly what the business did on Monday.

Waste management saw Local 4′s report and want to help by adding another dumpster, or picking up the trash more often. They said they want to get in touch with the property owner and see if they can help solve the problem.