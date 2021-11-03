Suspects in string of armed robberies arrested after stopping for meal at IHOP in Dearborn Heights

Two men suspected of being involved in nine robberies were taken into custody after they stopped for a meal at a IHOP in Dearborn Heights.

Detroit police and undercover officers with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office made two big-time arrests. The men are suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store on Tuesday (Nov. 3) and then driving just a few miles away to an IHOP where they enjoyed a meal inside.

Police said the pair are also suspected of robberies at Auto Zone stores and other dollar stores. An officer just happened to see the suspect vehicle in the IHOP and called in backup.

