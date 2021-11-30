33º

Defenders

2 men in custody after 63-year-old woman sexually assaulted on Detroit’s west side, police say

Tips from public led police to the suspects

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit police said two men are in custody in connection with the sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman on the city’s west side. It was people in the neighborhood who helped police crack the case.

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

DETROIT – Police said they have two men in custody in connection with the sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side.

The woman was beaten and sexually assaulted in the overgrown front yard of a vacant church in the area of Joy Road and Martindale Street on Nov. 14.

Police said the woman was left in the vacant yard all night until she was found the next morning. Police said a tip from the public led them to the suspects.

Detroit police Chief James White announced that Elvin Shepard, 44, was charged with assault with intent to murder.

The victim’s family said she is fighting for her life and has brain damage. Police believe two men attacked the woman. White said the men were together during aspects of the crime.

