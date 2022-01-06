Detroit police report 4% reduction in homicides in 2021

The chief of Detroit police said crime is down in the city.

DETROIT – The chief of Detroit police said crime is down in the city.

Detroit police Chief James White released the department’s 2021 crime statistics on Thursday.

“We took a proactive approach to crime by implementing a 5-Point Crime Enforcement Plan which really focuses on quality of life issues,” White said.

View: Complete Local 4 Defenders coverage

He said the statistics showed the following reductions in crime:

Homicides down 4%

Non-fatal shootings down 9%

Robberies down 17%

White said the reductions happened after his arrival and implementation of his Crime Enforcement Plan.

“Our community deserves safety. They deserve to be able to walk the streets and enjoy their yards and not be the victim of gun violence or carjackings and drag racing. That’s just an unacceptable condition to live in, and we’re going to do everything in our power constitutionally, and professionally to ensure that they have the opportunity to enjoy our community,” White said.

Ad

In the second half of 2021, when White took over as chief, the city saw 105 fewer shootings. Detroit police worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement officials to get illegal guns off the streets.

Another crackdown was on drifting and illegal street racing and investigations resulted in felony arrests and gun recoveries.

Read: Inside the evidence room: What Detroit police are doing to get illegal guns off the street