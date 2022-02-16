Grassroots group canvasses Detroit neighborhood for clues in murder case: ‘Another life was lost’

A grassroots group of neighbors and activists hit the streets of Detroit on Wednesday, hoping to find clues in a murder case that’s gone unresolved. Their work has gained the attention of police because they’ve been getting results. The group hopes to get more people to join their ranks. The body of Steven Shelby, from Florida, was found frozen and wrapped in duct tape in a trash-filled building.

Their work has gained the attention of police because they’ve been getting results. The group hopes to get more people to join their ranks.

Malik Shabazz leads the group. They have been credited by Detroit police with helping break the dismemberment case of Latima Warren.

The body of Steven Shelby, from Florida, was found frozen and wrapped in duct tape in a trash-filled building.

Shelby was found on Jan. 20 at Inverness and Pilgrim streets on Detroit’s west side. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of his killer.

Read: Boyfriend charged with murdering, dismembering missing Detroit mother

“But his life also needs to matter to those of us who live, work play, in the city of Detroit,” Shabazz said.

On Wednesday (Feb. 16). Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington helped the group pass out flyers on the Shelby case.

“We are asking everyone to come and be a part,” Washington said.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans’ deputy chief of staff Stephen Grady Muhammad came to call attention to the case too.

“It is important to be here. Because another life was lost,” Grady Muhammad said. “A young man comes to Detroit, trying to cement his future, and he meets an untimely demise. We are not going to stand for that.”

If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will be able to remain anonymous.

