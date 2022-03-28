Undercover informant testifies against 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Testimony is back underway in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

An undercover agent known as “Red” took the stand on Monday (March 28). He attended a trip to Elk Rapids in the summer of 2020. Red recorded conversations that were had inside his truck as he drove the defendants around the Elk Rapids area.

On Monday, he testified that defendant Barry Croft wanted to use Napalm, a military-grade highly flammable substance, to burn Whitmer’s summer home in Elk Rapids during a siege on her home to kidnap her.

Red testified defendant Adam Fox was intent on buying explosives for the attack and was attempting to buy $4,000 worth of explosives but didn’t have the money. Red said Fox asked if he could have the explosives on credit.

Red also said they took secret trips to survey Whitmer’s summer home, take photos and continue to plan. Members of the group believed they were going to commit the kidnapping at that very time.

Prosecutors asked the informant who told the group that the kidnapping was not going down at the time. Red testified that he told the men that they were not attacking at that moment.

