Death threats in Whitmer kidnapping trial result in FBI raiding Hazel Park home

There are concerns over threats made to some of the key people in that trial. The FBI raided a home in Hazel Park on Friday as part of an investigation into online death threats.

Death threats were made toward the judge and two attorneys involved in the Whitmer case. The FBI is taking those threats seriously.

“I heard about 6 police cars pulling up about 6 a.m. It looked like it was really serious,” a neighbor said.

Investigators were at a home on Jarvis Street in in Hazel Park on Friday morning. The threats were made toward the trial judge and the attorney representing Adam Fox and the attorney representing Barry Croft.

The FBI will not say what exactly was said in those threats. They did say they questioned a man inside the home.

Neighbors said they did not bring anybody out of the house. A man who answered the door at the home said no arrests were made. So far no one has been charged.

Since the threats were discovered, it has been business as usual for the judge and both attorneys.

FBI agents in Detroit will work closely with other FBI field offices and with law enforcement partners across the country to identify the source of any threat made to anyone involved with the case.

