Man convicted of impersonating celebrities to sell drugs fights feds' claims

Sylvester Boston Jr. admits to using actor Tim Allen's name for phone lines, to order merchandise through the mail and that his father, Sylvester Boston Sr., used the name of comedian Tracy Morgan.

But Boston Jr. denies it was to operate an illegal drug operation. He said he had a perfectly good reason to use the celebrity names to get shipments.

"I was making caffeine-based pills, some of them would contain things like nylon, micro crystalized, magnesium sterite, which keeps the oxygen from getting inside the tablet. I would go to GNC. I would get a lot of their products. I would look at the back of it and see which chemical does what to the body," said Boston Jr.

He claims people buy burner phones and order merchandise in fake names all the time for privacy, not because they are committing crimes. He said he was selling energy-boosting party pills, not illegal drugs, but the feds had photos and documents -- a pill press was delivered from China.

The feds also busted customers leaving the store with potato chip bags. Inside the chip bags were pills testing positive for BZP or ecstasy. They also raided the store and found more drugs.

Sylvester Boston Jr. insists it was a set up by another criminal who was trying to save himself.

"For crying out loud it says that he was part of the Iraqi mafia. One of his convictions was withholding evidence, and withholding information from the government," said Boston Jr.

He said if the feds looked at their own evidence and surveillance video they would see an informant who confused their mentally-ill father.

"My father was in the military for 30 years, and he was let go honorably. But they had deemed him incompetent. And they said he suffers from schizophrenia," said Boston Jr.

And that he stashed illegal drugs in with his legal party pills.

"They pretty much ignore facts. They don't care about that. It's either take this deal or we're gonna make this hard for you," said Boston Jr.

Boston Jr. has another problem. He pleaded guilty but says his attorney pressured him.

"I feel he forced me into taking a deal. He told me that the judge will be in a grave mood if I didn't take the plea deal," he said.

He says he was told if he went to trial he would lose and never see his 8-year-old daughter's special life moments. The plea deal sent him away for 9 years

"I just tell her, you know, it's just like ... just imagine if daddy's going to the Army, if I was in the Army and I had to be away," he said.

By law you cannot appeal the sentence in a plea bargain. His only shot now is proving ineffective council, and having a whole new trial.

