Details announced for Judge Damon J. Keith's visitation, funeral services in Detroit

DETROIT - Civil rights activist and Detroit federal Judge Damon Keith died Sunday, officials confirmed. He was 96.

Keith authored landmark rulings on civil liberties. He spent his life defending the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.

Public visitation will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The museum is located at 315 E Warren Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

The funeral will be held at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

The church is located at 18700 James Couzens Fwy, Detroit, MI 48235

Keith served as a senior United States circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit. Prior to that, he served as a chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Through it all, he remained open to sharing his wisdom with others. Keith’s determination to challenge the injustices of the law came at a time when there were few black lawyers, and earned him the respect of his peers.

