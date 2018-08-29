Detroit firefighters pay respects at funeral for firefighter killed while off duty at home

DETROIT - Friends and family members gathered Wednesday at a church on Woodward Avenue in Detroit to say goodbye to a firefighter who was murdered while off duty at his home on the city's west side.

Detroit firefighters lined up to pay their respects to Jack Wiley II.

"It's just really incredibly sad, and I'm at a loss for words to put into words how tragic this is," Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said.

By all accounts, Wiley did things the right way and had family roots that ran deep in the Detroit Fire Department. His father was a battalion chief and 30-year veteran of the force.

"He cared," Jones said. "I mean, he just purchased a home in the city, so he lived where he served. He was always in the mold of serving. He coached. He was about seeing everyone succeeding around him."

"To have a 29-year-old following in the footsteps of his dad to protect and serve his community, and for his life to be taken senselessly (by) gun violence, it's heart-wrenching," Detroit Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said.

One firefighter said there have been too many of these types of incidents in recent weeks. There's anger among firefighters that Wiley didn't die fighting fires but was murdered in his own home.

"It's just so tragic that he was lost to the very violence that he saved others from," Jones said. "That's the part that's so hard to wrap your head around. A young man in the prime of his life -- 29 years old, very productive -- and he's gone for foolishness."

Arondez Carter and Shomari Walker, both 18 years old, have been charged with robbing and shooting Wiley Aug. 21. They are charged with felony murder.

