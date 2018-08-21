Off-duty Detroit firefighter fatally shot inside home on city's west side

DETROIT - Disturbing clues are coming to light about the deadly shooting of an off-duty Detroit firefighter on the city's west side.

Jack Wiley II, 29, was found dead late Tuesday morning inside his home on Penrod Street.

“I just couldn’t believe it," said Verdine Day, of Detroit Fire Fighters Association Local 344. "It’s just hard for me to believe because he’s such a young, vibrant guy."

Day is a close friend of Wiley's family. She said this is a nightmare.

“It’s sad he had to die so young,” Day said.

Police said Wiley didn't showed up to work Tuesday.

"That’s why they sent a guardsman over here first -- to come knock on the door because Jack is never late,” Day said.

Police are putting together the pieces. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday he was on the phone with his best friend.

Around 3:30 a.m, police found his black 2011 Ford Expedition in Southwest Detroit. Officials said someone had set it on fire.

Hours later, around 9:15 a.m., his sister found his body upstairs.

“Naomi was really worried, so she called his mom and had his mom to come over, and that’s when she walked in the door and the sister walked in and ran upstairs and found Jack,” Day said.

Local 4 was at the scene as emotional family members learned about what happened to Wiley.

“He’s just a beautiful person,” Day said.

Wiley’s dad was also a firefighter.

“His dad is a retired senior chief," Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said. "The lineage of firefighters -- his sister, I believe, is a 911 operator -- just a family of public service."

Wiley was just a week away from turning 30.

