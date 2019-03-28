Detroit man arraigned on charges of firebombing apartment building on city's west side

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the firebombing of an apartment building on the city's west side.

James Bishop Craft III, 22, is accused of firebombing an apartment in the 12200 block of Schaefer Highway. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old inside the apartment had significant burns on her body and was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Detroit police investigators arrested Craft in connection with the fire. He is charged with first-degree arson.

Craft was arraigned Tuesday at 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 15.

He is being held in lieu of $400,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.