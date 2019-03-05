Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of Livonia woman in Dearborn

A woman was fatally shot March 1, 2019 in the 17600 block of Michigan Avenue near the Southfield Freeway in Dearborn. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Livonia woman in Dearborn, officials said.

Police were called around 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 17600 block of Michigan Avenue near the Southfield Freeway.

Officers said they found Junika Hardy, 28, of Livonia, on the ground outside the driver's door a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials.

Police said Allen Michael Sherrill, 27, of Detroit, was standing outside the vehicle. He is accused of shooting Hardy while riding as a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

Sherrill is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearms violation.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday between 2 and 3 p.m. at 19th District Court in Dearborn.

"This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.