28-year-old woman from Livonia shot and killed in Dearborn

The 28-year-old victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

At around 8 p.m., police responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and the Southfield Freeway on reports of a shooting.

After arriving, officers discovered a 28-year-old woman and Livonia resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Responding officers and Dearborn Fire Department personnel immediately provided first aid to the victim.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel. Detectives and crime scene investigators worked to identify the victim, gather evidence and canvas the area for potential witnesses.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. A person of interest is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

The homicide is still under investigation. The victim has been identified, but her name is being withheld.

“This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” said Dearborn Police Chief, Ronald Haddad.

If you have any information, call police at 313-943-2241.

