Detroit police chief praises officers who risked their lives in overnight manhunt and standoff

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James Craig is praising the officers who risked their lives overnight during a multi-department manhunt and standoff.

“This is not uncommon for Detroit police officers. They go to great danger to keep our communities safe," Craig said.

The wild scene started when officers observed a man driving in the wrong direction in an alley near Florence Street and Greenfield Road.

The officers went to check out what was happening. As the officers got out of their cruisers, the man put the vehicle in reverse, ramming into two of the three officers and pinning them between cars.

After that, the man got out of the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking one of the officers in the torso, but was shot by officers five times, according to police.

That is not where things ended. After that shooting in the alley, the man ran just around the corner to a home near Greenfield Road and Pilgram Street.

Officers followed the blood trail left behind by the man and discovered he broke into a home in an effort to hide from police. This is what led to the intense standoff and SWAT team coming to the scene.

Eventually, police were able to arrest the man without anyone else being hurt. The shooter is at a hospital in critical condition, and all three of the officers involved are being treated.

Hours after the standoff, officers could still be seen investigating what happened in the alley.

Craig spoke with Local 4 last night. He is very upset about what happened. Officers responded and ran to the trouble, which is what they are trained to do.

“I think about our heroes, the ones who run to danger and not run away from danger. Here we are. This is Police Week. We talk about our fallen officers. I talk about our officers who are still here, who are still among us, who are, in fact, heroes," Craig said.

He also noted that the officer who was shot is in good spirits.

"This officer has a positive attitude. He is ready to get back out and keep our city safe," Craig said.

