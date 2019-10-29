Detroit man charged with 8 separate crimes -- assaults, robberies, carjacking -- throughout year

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with eight separate crimes -- including assaults, armed robberies and a carjacking -- dating back to February.

Edward Mack Anderson, 27, was charged Tuesday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Lodge shooting

He is first accused of firing three shots at a woman while she was driving Feb. 3. Police said the woman had just exited the northbound Lodge Freeway at Wyoming Avenue when Anderson shot at her.

He was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Brandishing firearm

Anderson allegedly brandished a firearm at the same woman at 5:37 p.m. April 9 in the 15100 block of Greenfield Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.

He is charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Carjacking

Police said Anderson carjacked a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman around 2:55 a.m. Sept. 28 at a gas station in the 11600 block of Schaefer Avenue in Detroit.

He is charged with carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of an automobile, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and six felony firearm violations.

Armed robbery of pedestrian

A 53-year-old man told police he was walking in the area of Tireman Street and Southfield Road around 12:10 a.m. Oct. 5 when a vehicle pulled up.

Anderson allegedly got out of the driver's seat with a weapon and robbed the man of his clothing and personal property, according to officials.

He is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Man struck in head during robbery

A 27-year-old man was walking around 12:25 a.m. Oct. 5 in the area of Diversey Avenue and Mansfield Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

A vehicle pulled up and Anderson allegedly got out of the driver's seat with a weapon, officials said. He struck the man in the head with the weapon and robbed him of his clothing and personal property, according to authorities.

Anderson is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

20-year-old man robbed

Police said a 20-year-old man was walking around 11 p.m. Oct. 9 in the area of Scotten and Scoval streets in Detroit.

Anderson allegedly pulled up and got out of the driver's seat with a weapon, which he used to rob the man of his personal property, according to officials.

Anderson is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Pedestrian robbed of personal items

Anderson allegedly targeted a man walking south on Second Avenue near Hancock Street around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 24, officials said.

Anderson drove up, got out of the driver's seat, pointed a weapon at the man and took his personal items, according to authorities.

Anderson is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Teenager escapes on foot

Anderson pulled up to an 18-year-old man around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of Cass Avenue and Selden Street in Detroit, police said.

The man was walking north on Cass Avenue when Anderson allegedly got put of the driver's seat and pointed a weapon at the man, authorities said.

The 18-year-old escaped on foot, officials said.

Anderson is charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Arraignment

Anderson was arraigned Monday at 36th District Court in Detroit.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 11, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Anderson is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

