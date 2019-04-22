Detroit man robs woman at knifepoint in Harper Woods, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Detroit man is accused of robbing a 74-year-old woman at knifepoint in Harper Woods, police said.

Michael Bernard Hudson, 27, is accused of breaking into the woman's home in the 18600 block of Old Homestead Drive, according to authorities.

He pulled out a knife and robbed her of her money, police said.

Hudson pushed the woman down and fled on foot toward Kelly Road, officials said.

The woman called 911 and provided a description of her attacker, and Hudson was found by a K-9 unit, according to authorities. He was hiding in a garage in Detroit, west of Kelly Road, police said.

Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Hudson was arraigned Monday in 32-A District Court and charged with armed robbery and first-degree home invasion. If convicted, Hudson faces the possibility of life in prison.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for May 8.

