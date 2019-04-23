Detroit man sentenced to prison after admitting to molesting, taking explicit photos of child

DETROIT - A Detroit man who used to work at an early childhood center will spend 40 years behind bars for child pornography.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Michael Jonathan Pankey, 38, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation crimes last November.

Court records showed that Pankey admitted that he molested and took sexually explicit photographs of a 5-year-old. He also said he downloaded child porn.

“Sexual exploitation is one of the most depraved crimes committed, and this case is especially disturbing given the defendant’s former role as a daycare service provider,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis, of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit. “This sentence serves as a reminder that HSI is committed to collaborating with its community partners to bring to justice those who exploit children.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.