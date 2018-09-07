Detroit mayor announces strategic plan for city's transportation challenges

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, along with national partners, city officials and residents, announced the city's strategic plan to address Detroiters' most pressing transportation challenges.

Duggan's office said the plan, which outlines goals for the next four years, includes a number of strategies to make it easier, safer and more affordable to get around the city and to better connect Detroiters to all of the opportunities in the city such as jobs, affordable housing, recreation and more.

Janette Sadik Khan, the former New York City Transportation Commissioner, was in attendance at Friday's new conference.

This past month Duggan announced that starting Sept. 1 the top 10 most traveled Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus routes will receive major upgrades. These routes, collectively called "ConnectTen," will see about 500 trips added per week.

During peak hours there should be a maximum wait of 15 minutes, according to the Mayor's Office.

Moreover, WiFi will be added to these ConnectTen routes.

"Every chance we get, we are going to keep improving transit so Detroiters can connect to jobs and other opportunities,” said Duggan. "We have made significant strides in our service over the past few years and are going to keep moving in that direction until Detroiters have a world class public transportation system."

The Mayor's Office said peak hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The routes, which serve about 60 percent of all DDOT riders, will be also renumbered one through 10, starting Sept. 1.

The ConnectTen routes are:

Vernor (49)

Michigan (37)

Grand River (21)

Woodward (53)

Van Dyke/Lafayette (48)

Gratiot (34)

Seven Mile (45)

Crosstown (14)

Jefferson (25)

Greenfield (22)

