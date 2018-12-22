Detroit motorist accused of fatally striking retired police sergeant arraigned

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Jimi Pierowich, of Detroit, in connection with the car crash that killed Daryl Y. Brown, a 50-year-old, retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

Pierowich has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. He was arraigned Saturday in Romulus' 34th District Court and received a $10,000/10 percent bond with an alcohol tether.

The probable cause conference is Jan. 2, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 7. His attorney is Paul Stablein.

Brown was walking across East Jefferson Avenue and Beaubien with a male relative about 2:15 a.m. Friday when, it is alleged Pierowich, 30, was driving while intoxicated and struck Brown with his vehicle.

Detroit police and medics were dispatched to the scene and conveyed Brown to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Pierowich was later located and arrested by police.

"This is is a very sad case. Mr. Brown was a man who dedicated his life to protect the public from harm. The alleged acts of the defendant took Brown from his family, friends and the citizens of Sterling Heights. The Wayne County Prosecutor 's office will look at the appropriateness of this bond and address it in court," a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office read.

