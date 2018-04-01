Detroit police investigate shootings that left several dead, injured across city

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating several shootings that left multiple people dead or injured Sunday morning.

Two people died, including a mother of three, in separate shootings on the east side.

Erica Farley was killed April 1, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Erica Farely was shot about 4:50 a.m. when someone fired shots through a rear window of her home in the 10700 block of Balfour Road, near Morang Avenue. A 38-year-old man was also struck. He is now listed in serious condition.

Family members said they don't know who would have fired shots, or why anyone would be shooting at the home.

A man in his late 20s or 30s was also killed early Sunday on the east side. He was found dead in the middle of the street in the 6000 block of Holcomb Avenue at 2:31 a.m. He had been shot in the head, police said.

"We walked around here -- when we walked around here, we saw him in the street and they were covering him up," neighbor William Anthony Jr. said.

On the west side, a man was left in critical condition after he was shot on Meyers Road. He was found hiding in a bush, police said, and was rushed into surgery in critical condition.

“We heard gunshots -- five or six of ‘em,” said Alfred Atkins, who spoke of the Meyers shooting. “(I) wish I could’ve done more, but (you) can’t do much when there’s danger at your door.”

Another man was shot on the west side when he was caught in crossfire between two people shooting at each other at Dane's Social Club, police said. He is excepted to survive.

At last check, no one had been arrested in any of the shootings.

