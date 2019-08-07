Detroit police: Missing woman disappeared after telling family she was 'emotionally upset'

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who told a family member she was "tired and emotionally upset."

Police said Shatara Jones, 36, sent a text about being upset to her cousin just before 2:20 p.m. Monday. She was last seen in the 14000 block of Lappin Street.

Jones' cousin tried to contact her, but was unable to. Jones didn't show up for work Tuesday, police said.

Police said Jones is in good physical and mental condition.

She is black with a medium brown complexion. She was last seen driving a gray 2010 Chevrolet Traverse.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

