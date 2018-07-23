Detroit police officer arrested after OWI collision

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer was taken into custody Saturday night and was arrested for operating while under the influence.

According to authorities, he was arrested near the intersection of Grand River and Cass avenues. He was involved in a collision where he allegedly rear ended another vehicle who left the scene prior to units arriving. During the investigation, police determined the off-duty officer was intoxicated and he was taken into custody.

An internal affairs investigation is currently being conducted. There were no injuries.

