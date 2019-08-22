Detroit police officer took $15K in bribes from drug trafficker, feds say

DETROIT - Michael Mosley, a Detroit police officer, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on two counts of bribery alleging he took $15,000 in cash bribes from a drug trafficker.

Police Chief James Craig said he's disgusted by what Mosley, a 19-year veteran, is accused of doing.

The Detroit Police Department launched a significant internal investigation in the unit Mosley worked in. Craig said major changes are coming.

"I'm disgusted as I always am when someone stains the badge," Craig said. "But I'm hopeful, as we continue a surgical look at the issues, that it's not beyond Mosley."

The federal indictment accuses Mosley of taking $15,000 in bribes in exchange for a drug dealer's signed confession to be removed from police paperwork.

Mosley works in the Major Violators Unit -- a unit that has been under investigation for pattern and practices violations dating back before Craig's arrival.

