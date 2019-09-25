Detroit police open investigation after woman murdered while paramedics were in home

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in a house Saturday while paramedics helped her boyfriend in another room.

MORE: Detroit police seek man suspected of killing woman as paramedics helped someone in next room

Police said Romaira Washington's boyfriend was arguing with his son in the house on Arizona Street, near the intersection of John R. Street and McNichols Road. The son left, then returned and killed Washington, police said.

GoFundMe: Burial Expenses For Romaira Washington

Police believe six first responders were in the home when Washington, a mother of five, was killed. They were helping her boyfriend, who was apparently having a heart attack, officials said.

"That’s kind of cowardly to me. I know they are not the police, but what does it take for you to step up and help. What does it take? You watched her get murdered. You watched that," said Leslie Washington, Romaira Washington's mother.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said he couldn't comment because the investigation is ongoing.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the department is investigating.

"We are now learning some disturbing details," Craig said. "We have opened an investigation."

Police are still searching for the man accused of stabbing Washington, 26-year-old Darius Calhoun.

Darius Calhoun. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.