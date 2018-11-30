Detroit police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting teen at knifepoint

DETROIT - Police have released a sketch of a man who they said forced a 14-year-old girl into an alley at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her.

The assault happened 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Whittier and Duchess avenues on Detroit's east side.

"He took someone's innocence. She'll never get that back, and she's gotta get that for the rest of his life. He's basically an animal," concerned mother Tamirra Simmons said.

Simmons has a 17-year-old daughter.

"I don't know if one day that might be my baby," she said.

The assault happened behind the business where Rex Alan works.

"We look out for everyone who comes to the bus stop, the kids that walk through the neighborhood, so it is unfortunate," Alan said.

After the assault, the suspect ran away from the scene.

"We have to stop it and just keep an eye on our babies to protect them. Unfortunately this is what's happening," Simmons said.

ORIGINAL: Detroit police say man with knife forced 14-year-old girl into alley, sexually assaulted her

