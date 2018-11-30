Detroit police say man with knife forced 14-year-old girl into alley, sexually assaulted her

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man armed with a knife forced a 14-year-old girl into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the girl was walking near the intersection of Whitter and Duchess avenues on Detroit's east side around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when the man approached her from behind and forced her into a nearby alley.

He sexually assaulted her and fled toward Morang Avenue, according to authorities.

The man is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 200-225 pounds with short braids and a full beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Air Force One shoes, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

